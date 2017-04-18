Pence addresses service members in Japan: 'We will defeat any attack'
Vice President Pence addressed service members in Japan Tuesday, promising an "overwhelming" U.S. response to any attack as tensions with North Korea rise. "We will defeat any attack and meet any use of nuclear or conventional weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response," he said aboard the USS Reagan in Yokosuka, Japan.
