Parents of slain Vietnamese girl return to Japan; dad wants to confront suspect
The parents of the Vietnamese schoolgirl killed in Chiba Prefecture last month returned to Japan on Sunday after holding her funeral and hearing the shocking news about the suspect's arrest. Le Anh Hao, the father of 9-year-old Le Thi Nhat Linh, was due to be briefed with other family members about the police investigation.
