Panel warns of threat to Japan's royal bloodline
Tokyo: The future of the world's oldest imperial bloodline is at risk and this is an issue for which discussions "cannot be postponed", a panel of experts appointed by the Japanese government has warned. The panel, convened to look into how Emperor Akihito can fulfil his hinted desire to relinquish his throne, said that this was a pressing issue, given the dwindling number of royals qualified to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC