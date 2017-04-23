Panel warns of threat to Japan's royal bloodline

Tokyo: The future of the world's oldest imperial bloodline is at risk and this is an issue for which discussions "cannot be postponed", a panel of experts appointed by the Japanese government has warned. The panel, convened to look into how Emperor Akihito can fulfil his hinted desire to relinquish his throne, said that this was a pressing issue, given the dwindling number of royals qualified to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne.

