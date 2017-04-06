Osaka becomes the first Japanese city...

Osaka becomes the first Japanese city to recognize a same-sex couple as foster parents

The city of Osaka has officially recognized a same-sex couple as foster parents, becoming the first municipality in the nation to do so, local and central government officials said Wednesday. The city government formally recognized two men, one in his 40s and a partner in his 30s, as foster parents.

Chicago, IL

