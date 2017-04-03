Osaka becomes first Japanese city to recognise a same-sex couple as foster parents
A city in Japan has become the first in the country to recognise a same-sex couple as foster parents. A gay couple, who are in their 40s and 30s, has now officially fostered a teenage boy in the city of Osaka, Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|6 hr
|Teana Trump
|10
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|21
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC