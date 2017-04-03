Osaka becomes first Japanese city to ...

Osaka becomes first Japanese city to recognise a same-sex couple as foster parents

Yesterday Read more: Gay Times

A city in Japan has become the first in the country to recognise a same-sex couple as foster parents. A gay couple, who are in their 40s and 30s, has now officially fostered a teenage boy in the city of Osaka, Japan.

Chicago, IL

