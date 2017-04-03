Mysterious oily stains are appearing ...

Mysterious oily stains are appearing on Japan's famous shrines

Read more: South China Morning Post

Japanese police are investigating another outbreak of vandalism in which small amounts of an oily liquid have been used to deface some of the most famous shrines and temples in the country. Oil stains were found this week in at least a dozen locations within the precincts of Tokyo's Zojoji Temple, parts of which are designated as national important cultural properties and date back to 1622.

