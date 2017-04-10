Movies on base through May 4
Atsugi THU: Life, 6 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; The Fate of the Furious, 10 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 5 p.m.; The Fate of the Furious, 8 p.m. MON: Life, 6 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. Showboat WED: CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. THU: Life, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 6:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. WED: Life, 6:30 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. Village THU: Tangled, 5:30 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 5:30 p.m.; Life, 8 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 12:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 3 p.m.; The Fate of the Furious, 5:30 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 5:30 p.m. Benny Decker WED: The Fate of the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC