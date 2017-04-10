Movies on base through May 4

Movies on base through May 4

Atsugi THU: Life, 6 p.m. FRI: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m.; The Fate of the Furious, 10 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 5 p.m.; The Fate of the Furious, 8 p.m. MON: Life, 6 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6 p.m. Showboat WED: CHIPS, 6:30 p.m. THU: Life, 6:30 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 6:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 9 p.m. SAT: Smurfs: The Lost Village, 2 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m.; Life, 9 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 2 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. MON: Kong: Skull Island, 6:30 p.m. TUE: Power Rangers, 6:30 p.m. WED: Life, 6:30 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 6:30 p.m. Village THU: Tangled, 5:30 p.m. FRI: The Boss Baby, 5:30 p.m.; Life, 8 p.m. SAT: The Boss Baby, 12:30 p.m.; Ghost in the Shell, 3 p.m.; The Fate of the Furious, 5:30 p.m. SUN: The Boss Baby, 12:30 p.m.; Power Rangers, 3 p.m. THU: Ghost in the Shell, 5:30 p.m. Benny Decker WED: The Fate of the ... (more)

