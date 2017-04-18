Texas could soon follow North Carolina as the only states with so-called "bathroom bills" now that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is on board after ending months of silence that businesses and LGBT rights groups fighting the efforts had taken as an encouraging sign. A key vote in Texas could come early as Wednesday with time running out for the GOP-controlled Legislature to get behind Abbott's endorsement and deliver a bill to his desk before adjourning in May. The sudden buy-in from Abbott is significant, and stands apart from other Republican governors who have kept distance from similar proposals or outright rejected them over the past year.

