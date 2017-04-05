More retailers in Japan accept virtua...

More retailers in Japan accept virtual currency

3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

With the use of virtual currency spreading especially overseas, more retailers in Japan are opening up to payments from tourists via the blockchain technology. Electronics retailer Bic Camera Inc. announced Wednesday its outlets will start accepting payments by bitcoin for purchases of up to 100,000 on a trial basis at its flagship store in Tokyo's Yurakucho district and Bicqlo Bic Camera in Shinjuku from Friday.

