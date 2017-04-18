'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A...

'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial Wedge Between Asians And Blacks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

The perception of universal success among Asian Americans is being wielded to downplay racism's role in the persistent struggles of other minority groups - especially black Americans. A piece from New York Magazine 's Andrew Sullivan over the weekend ended with an old, well-worn trope: Asian Americans, with their "solid two-parent family structures," are a shining example of how to overcome discrimination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC