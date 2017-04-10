Marcus Yao: Nuclear weapons, massacre...

Marcus Yao: Nuclear weapons, massacre, and desensitization of death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

I would like to address some of the thoughts that have been on my mind ever since I visited Japan, Malaysia, and China this past summer. I first visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, Japan, memorializing the atomic bomb dropped by the U.S. on the Japanese city in August 1945.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 22 min Regional Fodder 14
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,271,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC