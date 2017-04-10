Marcus Yao: Nuclear weapons, massacre, and desensitization of death
I would like to address some of the thoughts that have been on my mind ever since I visited Japan, Malaysia, and China this past summer. I first visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Hiroshima, Japan, memorializing the atomic bomb dropped by the U.S. on the Japanese city in August 1945.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|22 min
|Regional Fodder
|14
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC