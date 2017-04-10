Man arrested over murder of Vietnames...

Man arrested over murder of Vietnamese girl in Japan

A man in his 40s was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl whose body was found last month near a drainage ditch in Chiba prefecture northeast of Tokyo, investigative sources said. The arrest of the local man concerns the abandonment of her body, not the murder itself.

