Male climber killed by avalanche in central Japan
The avalanche was believed to have occurred around 2:00 p.m. local time at Mt. Tsurugi, one of the highest peaks in the Hida Mountains which stretch through Nagano, Toyama and Gifu prefectures in central Japan.
