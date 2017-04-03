LNG supply gap to open up if new proj...

LNG supply gap to open up if new projects not sanctioned -Chevron vice chairman

Reuters

A supply gap is likely to open up in the liquefied natural gas industry if new projects are not sanctioned, said Chevron Corp Vice Chairman Michael Wirth at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Japan. "In the short term, LNG supply is coming online faster than demand is growing, but with continued demand growth in the next decade the market will rebalance," Wirth said.

Chicago, IL

