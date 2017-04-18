Life's illusions catching up with Japan's middle-aged 'parasite singles'
Their youth long gone, members of Japan's generation of "parasite singles" face a precarious future, wondering how to survive once the parents many depended on for years pass away. 54-y-o Hiromi Tanaka plays piano during an interview with Reuters at her house where she lives with her widowed mother in Tokyo, Japan March 1, 2017.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|5
