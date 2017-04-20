LDS Church to close 4 temples in Japa...

LDS Church to close 4 temples in Japan, Paraguay, Oklahoma and Tennessee for renovation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Four more temples will close for renovation later this year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Memphis Tennessee and Tokyo Japan temples will close for extensive renovations in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) 12 hr Grieving prostitutes 12
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Mon Ed Kirkland 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC