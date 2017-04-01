'Killing Commendatore': Murakami's la...

'Killing Commendatore': Murakami's latest lacks inspired touch of earlier works

After two consecutive novels written in the third person , Murakami has returned to first-person narration with his latest novel, "Kishidancho Goroshi" , published in Japan and so far only in Japanese, on Feb. 24. In it, he is unable to capture the same energy of the wry, poignant protagonists that drove his books in the 1980s and '90s. The novel relates the story of an unnamed 36-year-old portrait artist living in Tokyo.

