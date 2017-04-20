Key-Quest, The Tool Box on Your Keychain

Timeless Japanese craftsmanship and contemporary efficiency have joined forces to create Key-Quest , the 6-in-1 multi-tool that's portable enough to fit on your keychain and versatile enough to be used for everything from opening a bottle to tightening a screw to cutting fishing line. If you're wondering how something small enough to fit inside your pocket can perform so many tasks so effortlessly, just consider the location where Key-Quest is manufactured: Seki, Japan, better known as the "City of Blades," which has been home to the Tsukada Company, Ltd. for 47 years.

