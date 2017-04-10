Kansai Kiin to host Osaka Go Camp and Japan Go Congress
For those looking for an intensive go experience in Japan, the Kansai Kiin is organizing back-to-back events June 25 through July 17. The fifth annual Osaka Go Camp will be held June 25-July 13, followed by the second annual Japan Go Congress in Takarazuka. Click here for details on both.
