Kansai Kiin to host Osaka Go Camp and Japan Go Congress

10 hrs ago Read more: AGA News

For those looking for an intensive go experience in Japan, the Kansai Kiin is organizing back-to-back events June 25 through July 17. The fifth annual Osaka Go Camp will be held June 25-July 13, followed by the second annual Japan Go Congress in Takarazuka. Click here for details on both.

Chicago, IL

