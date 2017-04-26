JR East luxury sleeper train with Japanese touch nears May 1 debut

The new Train Suite Shiki-shima - which East Japan Railway says will provide a cruise ship-like experience - is nearing its May 1 debut, with the operator on Wednesday giving members of the press a chance to experience the luxury sleeper. While sleeper trains as a means to get to destinations are disappearing in Japan, luxury cruise trains, such as the Seven Stars offered by JR Kyushu, have been gaining popularity in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.