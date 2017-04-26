JR East luxury sleeper train with Jap...

JR East luxury sleeper train with Japanese touch nears May 1 debut

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

The new Train Suite Shiki-shima - which East Japan Railway says will provide a cruise ship-like experience - is nearing its May 1 debut, with the operator on Wednesday giving members of the press a chance to experience the luxury sleeper. While sleeper trains as a means to get to destinations are disappearing in Japan, luxury cruise trains, such as the Seven Stars offered by JR Kyushu, have been gaining popularity in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,571,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC