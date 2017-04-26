JR East luxury sleeper train with Japanese touch nears May 1 debut
The new Train Suite Shiki-shima - which East Japan Railway says will provide a cruise ship-like experience - is nearing its May 1 debut, with the operator on Wednesday giving members of the press a chance to experience the luxury sleeper. While sleeper trains as a means to get to destinations are disappearing in Japan, luxury cruise trains, such as the Seven Stars offered by JR Kyushu, have been gaining popularity in recent years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC