JpGU-AGU Joint Meeting being held May 20-25 in Chiba, Japan

Discover the latest in Earth and space science research at the JpGU-AGU Joint Meeting 2017 taking place May 20-25 at the Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall in Chiba, Japan. The meeting will bring together researchers from the American Geophysical Union and the Japan Geoscience Union.

