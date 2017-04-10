Japan's power utilities report 6th year of decline in power sales

TOKYO, April 28 Power sales at Japan's former regional utilities dropped for the sixth straight year in the year through March, as more and more retail accounts have drifted away since the government opened up the market last April. The energy sector has been in flux in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011, and in the last year the government has removed the final barriers to cross-ownership between gas and electricity suppliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.