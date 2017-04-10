Japan's Nomura targets younger genera...

Japan's Nomura targets younger generation as demographic crunch looms

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc aims to leverage its access to about 1.6 million members of employee stock ownership plans to tap a new generation of customers as its client base grays. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nomura Securities is seen at the company's Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... 3 hr Regional Fodder 14
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC