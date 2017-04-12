Japan's Nikkei hits near 3-week high on French vote relief, Sony climbs

TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a near three-week high on Monday with broader investor risk sentiment improving after centrist Emmanuel Macron took a step towards the French presidency after the weekend's voting. The Nikkei was boosted as the safe-haven yen slid to a two-week low versus the dollar on the results of the French presidential election's first round, which qualified Macron for a May 7 runoff with far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

