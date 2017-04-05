Japan's hot spring symbol row ends in...

Japan's hot spring symbol row ends in compromise after prolonged debate

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Japanese innkeepers and the industry ministry have compromised in a dispute over a plan to change an iconic pictogram for hot springs - allowing the use of both the old mark and a new one. The conflict originated from studies launched by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry aimed at revising public symbols in a bid to make them more understandable to visitors from abroad as part of preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Mar 31 Coulter Geist 9
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC