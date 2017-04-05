Japan's hot spring symbol row ends in compromise after prolonged debate

Japanese innkeepers and the industry ministry have compromised in a dispute over a plan to change an iconic pictogram for hot springs - allowing the use of both the old mark and a new one. The conflict originated from studies launched by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry aimed at revising public symbols in a bid to make them more understandable to visitors from abroad as part of preparations for the 2020 Olympic Games.

