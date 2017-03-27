Japan's first outdoor Legoland park o...

Japan's first outdoor Legoland park opens in Nagoya

Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Japan's first outdoor Legoland park fully opened in Nagoya on Saturday as a major attraction aimed at bringing more foreign tourists and an economic boon to the country's third largest business area. With children's ticket priced higher than Tokyo Disneyland's, Legoland Japan offers various rides inspired by the Danish toy and serves meals including whimsical block-shaped fried potatoes in the seaside premises.

Chicago, IL

