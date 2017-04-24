Japan's Abe to visit Russia for Putin...

Japan's Abe to visit Russia for Putin meet

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

MOSCOW: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia this week for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin , the Kremlin and Tokyo said today, as the two sides look to make headway on a decades-old territorial dispute. The Kremlin said talks set for Thursday will focus on "the state and prospects for development of Russo-Japanese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and humanitarian spheres."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,568,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC