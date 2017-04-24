Japan's Abe to visit Russia for Putin meet

MOSCOW: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia this week for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin , the Kremlin and Tokyo said today, as the two sides look to make headway on a decades-old territorial dispute. The Kremlin said talks set for Thursday will focus on "the state and prospects for development of Russo-Japanese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and humanitarian spheres."

