Japanese vessels come calling
Kota Kinabalu: Two Japanese naval vessels - a destroyer and a submarine - sailed into town Tuesday and promptly renewed the country's pledge to never wage war again. The peacetime mission of destroyer, Fuyuzuki and submarine Michishio, is instead to bolster ties between Japan and Malaysia on top of being part of the training course for naval aviators on board.
