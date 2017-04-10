Japanese UN troops leave South Sudan, China remains committed

SDF leave South Sudan without having carried out its new mandate to rescue UN staff and others under attack when there is an urgent request Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force troops will start leaving South Sudan on Monday as part of the process to end their five-year participation in the ongoing UN peacekeeping mission there. The first group of troops to head home consists of about 70 personnel of the 350-member GSDF unit that has stayed in South Sudan from around December last year.

