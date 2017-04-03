Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Su...

Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Sunoco assets for US$3.3 billion

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about US$3.3 billion. A man walks out of Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan January 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Mar 31 Coulter Geist 9
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
News After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 21
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,099,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC