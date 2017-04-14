Japanese man arrested after young Vie...

Japanese man arrested after young Vietnamese girl killed

Police arrested a Japanese man Friday, April 17, in connection with the death of a nine-year-old Vietnamese girl near Tokyo, weeks after her naked body was found near a trench. Chiba prefectural police said they arrested 46-year-old real estate salesman Yasumasa Shibuya on suspicion he abandoned the girl's body in Aiko City.

