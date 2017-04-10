Japanese Folk Art Exhibition from Tohoku Region at the a Dimitrie...

Japan Embassy, Japan Foundation and the a zDimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum invite the interested audience to visit the exhibition " Japanese Folk Art from the Tohoku Region" which is open from 20 April to 1 June 2017 at the a zDimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum - Gh. Focsa room , 28-30 Kiseleff Road.

