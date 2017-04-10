Japanese Folk Art Exhibition from Toh...

Japanese Folk Art Exhibition from Tohoku Region at the a Dimitrie...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

Japan Embassy, Japan Foundation and the a zDimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum invite the interested audience to visit the exhibition " Japanese Folk Art from the Tohoku Region" which is open from 20 April to 1 June 2017 at the a zDimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum - Gh. Focsa room , 28-30 Kiseleff Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We... Apr 20 Terence 2
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Apr 14 Frogface Kate 17
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC