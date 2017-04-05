Japanese finance bureau charged over ...

Japanese finance bureau charged over Moritomo Gakuen land deal, nationalist school operator sued

A regional chapter of Japan's Finance Ministry has been accused of breach of trust for allegedly selling a plot of land at a hugely discounted rate to nationalist school operator Moritomo Gakuen. According to local media reports, Municipal Assembly member Makoto Kimura from Toyonaka City, Osaka, where the land is located, and local residents, filed the charges against the finance bureau.

Chicago, IL

