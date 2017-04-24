Japanese Eyewear Brand, Boston Club R...

Japanese Eyewear Brand, Boston Club Releases a 2017 Spring/Summer Paris Lookbook

Boston Club, a contemporary Japanese eyewear brand based in Sabae City, Fukui Prefecture has released its 2017 spring/summer lookbook titled "Sacred Place of Glasses." Each item has been designed around a theme of "Made in Japan,"meaning the frames which are based on classical designs have been given a rework unique to the brand and its heritage.

Chicago, IL

