Japanese destroyer arrives in Nagasaki, likely to join new amphibious unit
A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer arrived at the Sasebo base in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, on Friday, where it will likely become part of an new amphibious unit to be stationed there next year. The Ise, which is capable of handling the take-offs and landing of up to three helicopters simultaneously.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
