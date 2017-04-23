Japanese American festival in San Jos...

Japanese American festival in San Jose celebrates its 40th anniversary

Colorful carp kites billowed in the sky as music, chatter and the aroma of street food filled Japantown at the 40th annual Nikkei Matsuri Festival on Sunday. Coinciding with the 60th anniversary of San Jose's sister city program with Okayama, Japan, the popular cultural event attracted more than just the Japanese-American community.

