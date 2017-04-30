Japan warship to escort US supply ves...

Japan warship to escort US supply vessel in Pacific: media

1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Japan will dispatch its biggest warship since World War II to protect a US supply ship, as tensions mount in the region over North Korea, media reports said on Sunday. The helicopter carrier Izumo will leave the mother port of Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, on Monday and join the US supply ship to escort it further into the western Pacific, the leading Asahi Shimbun daily and Jiji Press reported citing unnamed government sources.

