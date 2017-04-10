Japan: Unjustified killing of badgers...

Japan: Unjustified killing of badgers in Kyushu

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Nature

An ecological crisis is unfolding on Kyushu Island, Japan. Thousands of Japanese badgers are being culled illegally without scientific advice or strategic planning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Tue Grieving prostitutes 12
News United Airlines had a right to remove that flie... Mon Ed Kirkland 2
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb '17 OldCapt 13
News Panasonic says its avionics business under prob... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 34
News Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite... Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 17
News Big love for bugs on Valentine's Feb '17 Strong Wakamoto 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,254,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC