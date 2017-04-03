Japan sheds pacifist stance in South ...

Japan sheds pacifist stance in South China Sea

12 hrs ago

Japan will send its largest warship, the Izumo, through the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean in the coming weeks, a move described by analysts as a show of force against Beijing's militarisation of a contested waterway through which trade worth US$5 trillion passes every year. The move also signals a shift in Tokyo's pacificist stance.

Chicago, IL

