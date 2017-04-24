Japan secretly funneled hundreds of m...

Japan secretly funneled hundreds of millions to the NSA, breaking its own laws

Read more: Boing Boing

The Intercept publishes a previously-unseen set of Snowden docs detailing more than $500,000,000 worth of secret payments by the Japanese government to the NSA, in exchange for access to the NSA's specialized surveillance capabilities, in likely contravention of Japanese privacy law . Japan was never fully integrated into NSA's Pacific-region surveillance partnerships, though.

Chicago, IL

