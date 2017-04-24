Japan secretly funneled hundreds of millions to the NSA, breaking its own laws
The Intercept publishes a previously-unseen set of Snowden docs detailing more than $500,000,000 worth of secret payments by the Japanese government to the NSA, in exchange for access to the NSA's specialized surveillance capabilities, in likely contravention of Japanese privacy law . Japan was never fully integrated into NSA's Pacific-region surveillance partnerships, though.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Model Minority' Myth Again Used As A Racial We...
|Apr 20
|Terence
|2
|United Airlines had a right to remove that flie...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|17
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb '17
|OldCapt
|13
|Panasonic says its avionics business under prob...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|34
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|Feb '17
|Strong Wakamoto
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC