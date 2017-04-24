Japan reconstruction minister to resi...

Japan reconstruction minister to resign after disparaging Fukushima

The Japanese cabinet minister overseeing reconstruction of areas devastated by the 2011 earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster intends to resign after saying it was better that the disaster struck the northeast instead of Tokyo, national broadcaster NHK said. Japan's State Minister in charge of Reconstruction Masahiro Imamura speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016.

