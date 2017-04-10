Japan PM strongly urges North Korea t...

Japan PM strongly urges North Korea to refrain from further provocative actions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday urged North Korea to refrain from taking further provocative actions, comply with U.N. resolutions and abandon its nuclear missile development. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during an upper house panel session at the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 13, 2017.

