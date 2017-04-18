Japan panel OKs emperor's abdication, skirts succession

In this Jan. 2, 2017, file photo, Japan's Emperor Akihito waves to well-wishers from the palace balcony during a New Year's public appearance with his family members at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. A Japanese government panel has concluded its half-year debate endorsing an abdication of Emperor Akihito, but avoided a key question of how to deal with the shortage of heir.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.