Japan panel endorses emperor's abdication
A Japanese government panel has endorsed Emperor Akihito's apparent desire to abdicate but avoided a key question of succession amid a declining royal population. The six-member advisory panel in its final report Friday proposed Akihito abdicate under legislation that would be specially drafted for such an event.
