Japan Nuclear Court Wins Give Scant Guide on Further Victory

1 hr ago

Two court decisions in favor of nuclear plant operators last week are unlikely to set a precedent for the country's lower courts that face more than two dozen lawsuits against power companies looking to restart reactors, according to Japanese lawyers who track the cases. Since the March 2011 Fukushima disaster, the battle against nuclear facilities has shifted from the hands of regulators to the courts.

Chicago, IL

