Japan nominates Fuketa to take over at atomic regulator

The Japanese government on Tuesday said it has nominated Toyoshi Fuketa, a commissioner of the country's nuclear watchdog, to take the top post at the regulator, in the first change of leadership since it was revamped after the Fukushima disaster. Fuketa, 59, was named to replace Shunichi Tanaka, 72, as the chairman of the Nuclear Regulation Authority , who is retiring in September, a parliamentary official said by phone.

