Japan lawmakers' group visits Yasukun...

Japan lawmakers' group visits Yasukuni shrine for war dead

11 hrs ago

Dozens of Japanese lawmakers, including one cabinet minister, visited a shrine to Japan's war dead on Friday, in a move that could spark protests elsewhere in Asia where the shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism. A wooden sign which reads "Prime Minister Shinzo Abe" is seen on a ritual offering, a "masakaki" tree, from Abe to the Yasukuni Shrine, inside the main shrine at the controversial shrine for war dead, in Tokyo, Japan April 21, 2017.

Chicago, IL

