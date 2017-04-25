Japan firm bares more investments

A JAPANESE firm, whose core business is in property development and resort management, is exploring more business opportunities in Cebu and Palawan. Haruna Yamaguchi, general manager of I Land Way Philipines Inc, a subsidiary of I Land Way Corp. in Japan, said the company is slated to soft open its 63-room condotel project, Rumah, in Barangay Busay in Cebu City, which has all been sold out to Japanese nationals.

Chicago, IL

