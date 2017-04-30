Japan fares well at Salone del Mobile

It seems that every year, Nendo impresses the most when it comes to Japanese contributions to Italy's Salone del Mobile Milano - and the 2017 event was no exception. Nendo's "Invisible Outlines" exhibition - 16 projects that explore our perception of objects - included patterned fabrics derived from 3-D visualizations and installations that delineated movement with metalwork lines.

