Japan envoy returning to South Korea ...

Japan envoy returning to South Korea after recall over 'comfort woman' statue

Yesterday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Japan said on Monday that it was sending its ambassador back to South Korea almost three months after recalling him over a statue commemorating Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two. Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida attends a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2016.

